Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Increased by Zacks Research

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $80.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

