Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quaker Chemical in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Quaker Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $467.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $199.19 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $138.67 and a 12-month high of $221.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Quaker Chemical announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,394,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 65.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

