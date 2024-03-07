PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Sets New 1-Year High at $114.19

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $114.19 and last traded at $114.08, with a volume of 120354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.