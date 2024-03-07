ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.29

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.29 and last traded at $63.24, with a volume of 4310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.59.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72.

Get ProShares Ultra Financials alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Financials

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UYG. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 2,903.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.