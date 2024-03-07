Prom Self Reported Market Cap Hits $256.61 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $14.06 or 0.00020903 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $256.61 million and $33.08 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00016004 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00023714 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,187.98 or 0.99883536 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.15 or 0.00153352 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000076 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00007661 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 12.26514097 USD and is up 18.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $31,494,868.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.