Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.26

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.26 and last traded at $41.12, with a volume of 79793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Primoris Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $120,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

