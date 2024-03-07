Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.17

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.17 and last traded at $71.95, with a volume of 11807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.90.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $282.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $368,184.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,534,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,447,000 after acquiring an additional 781,431 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after acquiring an additional 581,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.