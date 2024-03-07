PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CRO Anthony Kender Sells 6,809 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $138,222.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 202,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PowerSchool Price Performance

PowerSchool stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.48. 24,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,830. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PWSC shares. TheStreet cut PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PowerSchool by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,169 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after buying an additional 580,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,880,000 after buying an additional 188,610 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,490,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,227,000 after buying an additional 375,805 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,310,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,027,000 after buying an additional 248,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.