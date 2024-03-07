PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 119% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 732.8% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $413.08 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00127986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008422 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000064 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

