PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded PNM Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.28. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.35.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 150.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM); Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP); and Corporate and Other segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

