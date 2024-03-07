Piper Sandler Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $227.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $222.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $181.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.87. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $185.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

