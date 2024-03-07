Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Director Scott D. Sheffield Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $240.06 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

