Philip Morris International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Philip Morris International has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 73.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.30. 693,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.65. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,239,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

