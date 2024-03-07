Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.5% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,416,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,438,258. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

