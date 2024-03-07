PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA) Insider Buys A$22,190.32 in Stock

PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA – Get Free Report) insider Helen Silver bought 1,985 shares of PEXA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$11.18 ($7.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,190.32 ($14,409.30).
PEXA Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
About PEXA Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PEXA Group
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for PEXA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEXA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.