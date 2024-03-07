Peter Straub Sells 20,000 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:APH traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $111.27. The stock had a trading volume of 223,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $112.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.55.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 211,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 140,859 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,502,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

View Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.