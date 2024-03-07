Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

PR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 4.35. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79.

In other news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $283,987,297.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,056,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,299,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $283,987,297.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,056,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,333,426 shares of company stock worth $391,560,856 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Permian Resources by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,088,000 after buying an additional 19,847,358 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $353,683,000. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC now owns 21,048,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,943,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,290 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,275 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

