Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Up 5.5%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.77 and last traded at $11.77. 154,935 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 139,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $544.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBT. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 803,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 147,931 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

