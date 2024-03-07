Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $14.10 Million Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 829,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang Price Performance

Coupang stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.46. 6,133,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,005,268. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coupang

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.