Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,252 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,924.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 77.1% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after buying an additional 217,646 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $431.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $37.91.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 9.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $135,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,703 shares in the company, valued at $471,404.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

