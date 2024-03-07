Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 412,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 416,740 shares.The stock last traded at $12.74 and had previously closed at $14.23.

The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.52 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 23,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $758.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.84.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

