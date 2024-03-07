Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Paysafe updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Paysafe Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PSFE opened at $13.59 on Thursday. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $826.14 million, a PE ratio of -20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSFE

Paysafe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.