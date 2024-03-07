Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) PT Raised to $20.00

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paymentus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Paymentus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Paymentus from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paymentus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Paymentus

Paymentus Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PAY stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.40. Paymentus has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $21.02.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Paymentus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paymentus will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paymentus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paymentus by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 3.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in Paymentus by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 13,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paymentus during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Paymentus by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paymentus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.