Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.38 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Paymentus updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Paymentus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.12. 52,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,607. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.40. Paymentus has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $21.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.03.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Paymentus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paymentus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Paymentus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paymentus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Paymentus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Paymentus by 712.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paymentus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Paymentus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Paymentus by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paymentus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.