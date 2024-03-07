Patrick M. Sheller Sells 10,431 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Patrick M. Sheller sold 10,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $31,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 139,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Latham Group stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $359.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $4.85 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

