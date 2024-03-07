Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $321.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 321 ($4.07) and last traded at GBX 28.64 ($0.36), with a volume of 6987103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.76 ($0.33).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.33) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £271.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2,426.00 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69.

In other Pantheon Resources news, insider David Hobbs acquired 980,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £205,895.55 ($261,321.93). 11.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

