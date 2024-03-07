Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $321.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 321 ($4.07) and last traded at GBX 28.64 ($0.36), with a volume of 6987103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.76 ($0.33).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.33) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANR
Pantheon Resources Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pantheon Resources news, insider David Hobbs acquired 980,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £205,895.55 ($261,321.93). 11.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Pantheon Resources
Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pantheon Resources
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.