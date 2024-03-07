Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $21.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Palantir Technologies traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 33699804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLTR. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,689 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,474. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,395,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,650,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after buying an additional 4,675,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

