Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) PT Raised to $21.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLTR. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.79.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,689 shares of company stock worth $8,660,474 in the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,395,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,650,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.