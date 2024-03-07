PageGroup plc Declares Dividend of GBX 11.24 (LON:PAGE)

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.24 ($0.14) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
PageGroup Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of LON:PAGE opened at GBX 460 ($5.84) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 456.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 437.89. PageGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 360.60 ($4.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 502.50 ($6.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,423.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.
PageGroup Company Profile
