PageGroup plc Declares Dividend of GBX 11.24 (LON:PAGE)

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.24 ($0.14) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PageGroup Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:PAGE opened at GBX 460 ($5.84) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 456.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 437.89. PageGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 360.60 ($4.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 502.50 ($6.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,423.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

PageGroup Company Profile

Featured Articles

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

