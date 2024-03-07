Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Insider Michele Farmer Sells 2,968 Shares of Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) insider Michele Farmer sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $14,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,841.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.54. 6,072,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,016,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PACB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

