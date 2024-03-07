Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Insider Michele Farmer Sells 2,968 Shares of Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) insider Michele Farmer sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $14,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,841.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 8.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.54. 6,072,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,016,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.21.
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PACB
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.
Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Biosciences of California
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Using Options for 1-for-2 Risk/Reward Ratio on UiPath Earnings
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Membership Clubs Lose Momentum: 3 Stocks to Buy on a Dip
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.