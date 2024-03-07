Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.45

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 21562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $492,300. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

