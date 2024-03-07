Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,048 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after buying an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,289,000 after acquiring an additional 507,562 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $380,527,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,748,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OVV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.51. 624,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

