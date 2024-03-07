Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.18

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.18 and last traded at $96.04, with a volume of 74454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.19.

Several research firms recently commented on OTIS. Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

