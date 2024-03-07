Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01, reports. The company had revenue of $200.42 million for the quarter. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%.

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Institutional Trading of Orthofix Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OFIX

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.