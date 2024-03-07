ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.63

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.63 and last traded at $106.48, with a volume of 1132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

ORIX Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.48.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

