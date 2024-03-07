Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.510-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.0 million-$253.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.3 million. Ooma also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.110-0.120 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Ooma from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $14.50 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ooma from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ooma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

OOMA opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Ooma has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $59.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.44 million. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ooma will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ooma by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 36,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,197,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 45,648 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

