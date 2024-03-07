ONUS Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ONUS has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. ONUS has a market capitalization of $44.38 million and approximately $84,223.02 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ONUS Profile

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.45462926 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $161,293.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

