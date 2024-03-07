ON (NYSE:ONON) Receives Neutral Rating from Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic reissued their neutral rating on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ON from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Get ON alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONON

ON Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of ON

ONON stock opened at $32.64 on Thursday. ON has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ON by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ON by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ON by 75.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in ON by 91.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.