Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Shares of ODD stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.65. 150,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,342. Oddity Tech has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oddity Tech by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Oddity Tech by 4,139.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

