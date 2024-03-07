Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

ODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Trading Down 4.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oddity Tech

NASDAQ:ODD opened at $43.81 on Friday. Oddity Tech has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000.

About Oddity Tech

(Get Free Report

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.