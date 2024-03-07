Oatly Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 8,475 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 347% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,898 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTLY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 368,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,680. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on OTLY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.26.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

