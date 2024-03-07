NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $260.61

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $260.61 and last traded at $259.78, with a volume of 243650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $251.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,745 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,153,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after purchasing an additional 966,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,011,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,529,129,000 after purchasing an additional 118,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,096,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,720,138 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $963,365,000 after acquiring an additional 108,703 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

