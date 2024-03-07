NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.18

Shares of NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 5592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

NV Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 20.22, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.

About NV Gold

(Get Free Report)

NV Gold Corporation identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database. It also holds interests in the Cooks Creek project located in Lander County, Nevada; the Frazier Dome project situated in Nye County, Nevada; the Swiss Permits located within the Communes of Medel/Lucmagn, Disentis/Muster, and Sumvitg in Canton Graubunden, and southeastern Switzerland; the Slumber Gold Project situated in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Green Gold project located in Pershing County, Nevada; the SW Pipe project situated in Lander County, Nevada; the Sandy Gold project located in Lyon County, Nevada; the Cone project situated in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Darby Flats Project located in Elko County, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NV Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.