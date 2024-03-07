Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 227.99% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.00) earnings per share.

Nuwellis Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Nuwellis stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.18. Nuwellis has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuwellis in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuwellis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuwellis by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

