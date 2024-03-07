Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVEI

Nuvei Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuvei stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -379.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after buying an additional 95,879 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,060,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,282,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,943,000 after purchasing an additional 54,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nuvei by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 521,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.