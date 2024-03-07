Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVE) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

