Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nuvation Bio traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 76372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nuvation Bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 381,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,314,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $1,510,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 42,392 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $536.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.19.

About Nuvation Bio

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.