Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nuvation Bio traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 76372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nuvation Bio
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuvation Bio Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $536.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.19.
About Nuvation Bio
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvation Bio
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Using Options for 1-for-2 Risk/Reward Ratio on UiPath Earnings
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Membership Clubs Lose Momentum: 3 Stocks to Buy on a Dip
- Stock Average Calculator
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.