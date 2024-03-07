NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NS stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.70.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after buying an additional 239,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

