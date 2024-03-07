NU (NYSE:NU) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.40

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 2808916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. TheStreet lowered NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of NU by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002,685 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,888,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992,413 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NU by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 75,703,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NU by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584,189 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

