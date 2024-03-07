NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.05

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 127000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
NTG Clarity Networks Trading Up 11.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.
NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile
NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.
